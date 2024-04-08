Ali Koiki speeds past Josh Emmanuel on his way to a brilliant solo goal against Carlisle

Jon Brady hailed Ali Koiki’s ‘special’ goal against Carlisle United on Saturday and said the decision to send him on in place of Akin Odimayo at half-time was pre-planned.

Odimayo was making his first start for over three months but only lasted 45 minutes during the 2-0 victory, replaced at the break. Ali Koiki came on and lit up what had been a drab encounter with an electric cameo, which included a sensational individual effort in stoppage-time.

"It was all pre-determined with AK and Ali today,” confirmed Brady. “We've really looked after their build up and I felt it was really important that we did that.

"I took Manny (Monthé) out and rested him up and we wanted to make sure we eased AK and Ali back in but Ali being Ali, he's like a young trialist who just wants to run everywhere and fair play to him.

"It was really tough for him against Port Vale last week because I had to drop him out of the squad for various reasons, partly because we played against a team who had a lot of physicality.

"But I felt this game was the right time for him and AK to play 45 minutes each and the reason why Ali went on for the second half was that he's a little bit ahead and the way they're adding on stoppage-time at the moment, you usually get more minutes in the second half but it was only three today, which was amazing.