Kevin Nolan hailed Northampton’s ‘magnificent’ fans and admitted he was ‘gutted’ not to celebrating with them after a record Sixfields crowed witnessed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Luton Town.

More than 8,000 supporters – 8,029 to be exact – crammed into Sixfields for the first time since it opened in 1994, but Cobblers were beaten by Lamine Fanne’s 77th minute winner, denying Nolan to celebrate in his customary fashion.

"I thought fans were magnificent again and they stayed right behind the lads even when we went 1-0 down,” said Nolan. “I was gutted I couldn't take my shoe off to them all and celebrate at the end of the game.

"It's a testament to the club and to Kelvin (Thomas) and to the owners and what they've done. The stand on the far stand is a fantastic stand, it's Premier League quality when you go into the boxes. That's credit to the owners and their work off the pitch and we're always looking to improve and get better.

Kevin Nolan

"I thank all the fans for coming out and I hope we see them again. Hopefully they haven't been turned off from the defeat and they want a bit more and come and support us and help the lads get over the line.

"I'm very disappointed to lose two on the bounce at home. It's something we have to address, which we will, but it is what it is and we have to look back at it, learn from it and quickly get better."