'Gutted' Kevin Nolan blasts 'unbelievably bad' Cobblers after FA Cup exit
Micky Mellon scored twice in the first four minutes to punish a terrible start by Cobblers and there was little sign of a response before the Oldham striker completed his hat-trick early in the second half.
Cameron McGeehan did pull one back late on but that did little to ease Nolan’s anger in his post-match interview as Cobblers crashed out of the FA Cup at the first time of asking for the sixth season in a row.
"It’s an unbelievably day,” said Nolan. “It was terrible. Credit to Oldham, they are what they are and they out-performed us today. They put it in behind us and they ran harder than us, especially in the first half.
“We got a bit of a response in the second half but we gave a soft goal away. I said to them at half-time – stay in the tie at 2-0 because if you get one back, you never know what could happen. Even at the end today, we had chances and had it been 2-1, we could have got ourselves into extra-time.
"But everything about that today I didn’t like and I’ve told the players that. I’m gutted and I’m gutted for the supporters because I wanted to give them something to shout about. I’m not a happy man tonight.”