'Gutted' Kevin Nolan blasts 'unbelievably bad' Cobblers after FA Cup exit

A ‘gutted’ Kevin Nolan described it as an ‘unbelievably bad day’ after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two Oldham Athletic.

Micky Mellon scored twice in the first four minutes to punish a terrible start by Cobblers and there was little sign of a response before the Oldham striker completed his hat-trick early in the second half.

Cameron McGeehan did pull one back late on but that did little to ease Nolan’s anger in his post-match interview as Cobblers crashed out of the FA Cup at the first time of asking for the sixth season in a row.

"It’s an unbelievably day,” said Nolan. “It was terrible. Credit to Oldham, they are what they are and they out-performed us today. They put it in behind us and they ran harder than us, especially in the first half.

“We got a bit of a response in the second half but we gave a soft goal away. I said to them at half-time – stay in the tie at 2-0 because if you get one back, you never know what could happen. Even at the end today, we had chances and had it been 2-1, we could have got ourselves into extra-time.

"But everything about that today I didn’t like and I’ve told the players that. I’m gutted and I’m gutted for the supporters because I wanted to give them something to shout about. I’m not a happy man tonight.”