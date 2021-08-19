Guthrie was so nearly taken off before scoring the winner at Colchester

Jon Guthrie is checked over by the medical staff.

Jon Guthrie was so nearly taken off just moments before scoring the winning goal for the Cobblers at Colchester United on Saturday.

The centre-back needed lengthy treatment after a clash of heads with a Colchester player 15 minutes into the League Two encounter.

But after being carefully checked over by the medical staff, Guthrie was cleared to continue and within four minutes, he stabbed his side into the lead, left unmarked to convert Sam Hoskins' free-kick at the second time of asking for his first Town goal.

"It was a possibility that he might have had come off," revealed manager Jon Brady. "Me, Marc (Richards) and Colin (Calderwood) were talking about what if scenarios and what we would do if he had to come off and who would come on.

"With all the protocols now, and the new science about head injuries, it's obviously a concern for a manager and you don't want to risk anything.

"Our medical staff checked him out and there was no risk. He was fine to carry on and he did and one thing I would say, with the subs coming on, we had 14 warriors out there."

Having scored the goal which separated the two teams, Guthrie then spearheaded Town's resolute defensive rearguard in the final 20 minutes. He also finished the game as stand-in skipper after Joseph Mills had been substituted and Fraser Horsfall was sent off.

"It was tough, very tough, but I thought we controlled the game first-half, and then in the second-half it went their way," Brady added. "They were at home and there will always be periods in this league where the other team have a spell and it just showed how strong we looked defensively.