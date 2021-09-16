Guthrie shakes off knock but midfielder Lewis still struggling with sore neck

Jon Guthrie.

Jon Brady expects key man Jon Guthrie to be fully fit for Saturday's League Two fixture with Swindon Town.

Guthrie shone at both ends of the pitch against Newport County in midweek, breaking the deadlock late in the first-half and playing a vital role in another clean sheet.

He picked up a knock early in the second-half but managed to battle through until full-time despite not looking entirely comfortable.

The centre-back should be fine to start at Sixfields on Saturday, but midfielder Paul Lewis remains a doubt after missing the midweek trip to Wales.

"We need to wait and see with Paul," said Brady. "He's kinked his neck but it's really locked up. I think we've all had that and it can be awful because it makes you feel about 102!

"That's how he's feeling at the moment so it's just got to release. It goes into spasm bit it needs to release and sometimes it takes a bit of time.

"With Jon, thankfully it wasn't anything other than an impact injury. It was just a bump, knee on knee, so we needed to ice it and he showed how strong he was to carry on.

"I looked at him every time he played a ball up the line and he was wincing and I was just wanting us and him to get through it, especially when they put 12 minutes up!