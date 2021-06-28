Guthrie: Scotland experience has made me a better defender

Jon Guthrie battles with Rangers player Kemar Roofe whilst playing for Livingston.

New Cobblers defender Jon Guthrie believes his time in Scotland has made him a better defender.

The 28-year-old spent the past two seasons playing SPL football, during which time he picked up several awards for his performances with Livingston.

Guthrie had two seasons with Walsall in League One prior to his move north and now returns to England as a League Two player for the Cobblers.

He has penned a two-year contract at Sixfields and will likely be a key player in Town's bid to win promotion back to League One.

"I think that time in Scotland has made me a better defender," said Guthrie. "Playing for Livingston was a bit different compared to the clubs I played for in England because you need to be good at the dirty side of the game in Scotland.

"It's quite a rough league and it's very physical so that side of my game has definitely improved, but it's also been about getting that enjoyment back in my game again.

"It's given me that thirst for football again and now I want to get back down here and continue the success I had at Livingston and bring it to Northampton."

On what he considers his best attributes as a centre-back, Guthrie added: "Being a defender, defending and keeping the ball out of the net is obviously my main job.

"I'm quite a big, dominant lad and I'm quite strong in the air. I like defending and I like organising and having played quite a lot of games now, I'll be looking to show the leadership side of my game as well.