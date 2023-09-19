Cobblers skipper Jon Guthrie (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Town were way off their best in terms of an attacking force as they were beaten at Vale Park, Ben Garrity's 84th-minute strike proving the difference between the sides.

The Cobblers were on the back foot for most of the game, struggling to maintain any sort of possession and attacking threat, but their defensive organisation very nearly saw them earn a precious point on the road.

It wasn't to be though, and Jon Brady's side have now lost four of their opening seven matches in the third tier, although all of those losses have been by a single goal.

And Guthrie insists there will be no moping around at the club's Moulton training base this week as they prepare for Saturday's big home date against Barnsley at Sixfields.

"I think Port Vale played well and we struggled at times with their shape," said Guthrie, reflecting on the loss in Burslem.

"We know we weren't at our best, particularly on the ball we just didn't get ourselves going.

"It was one of those days where we havd to dig in, which I thought we did quite well.

"We defended our box well, and for all the ball they had I don't think Burge had too much to do, so to concede so late after working so hard is obviously disappointing.

"On the ball we have shown this season what we can do, and I don't think we were able to reach that level of performance, which can happen.

"You are not going to play well every game, and when that's the case it is about digging in and we would have taken a point after the performance we had.

"But the motto we have is never too low, never too high, which has always been the case since I have been here, and we will be taking that forward."

Guthrie was the Cobblers' standout performer against Vale, and he says he is now back to full fitness after a summer of work striving to recover from the hamstring strain that ended last season early in April.

"I am feeling much better now, the first couple of the games were like pre-season matches for me, just trying to get my rhythm," said the 31-year-old.