Guthrie ruled out due to positive COVID test
Centre-back will miss the next two games at least
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 2:21 pm
Cobblers defender Jon Guthrie has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after testing positive for COVID.
The 29-year-old centre-back had started every league game this season and is Town's top scorer with three goals, but will miss Saturday's visit of Sutton United.
Nicke Kabamba comes into the team to face Sutton with Aaron McGowan slotting in at centre-back and either Sam Hoskins or Shaun McWilliams at right-back.
Cobblers XI to face Sutton: Roberts, McGowan, Horsfall, Koiki, McWilliams, Hoskins, Lewis, Sowerby, Pinnock, Rose, Kabamba