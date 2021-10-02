Guthrie ruled out due to positive COVID test

Centre-back will miss the next two games at least

By James Heneghan
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 2:21 pm
Jon Guthrie.

Cobblers defender Jon Guthrie has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after testing positive for COVID.

The 29-year-old centre-back had started every league game this season and is Town's top scorer with three goals, but will miss Saturday's visit of Sutton United.

Nicke Kabamba comes into the team to face Sutton with Aaron McGowan slotting in at centre-back and either Sam Hoskins or Shaun McWilliams at right-back.

Cobblers XI to face Sutton: Roberts, McGowan, Horsfall, Koiki, McWilliams, Hoskins, Lewis, Sowerby, Pinnock, Rose, Kabamba

Cobblers