Guthrie rejoins training after COVID absence but remains a doubt for Hartlepool trip

Jon Guthrie.

Cobblers centre-back Jon Guthrie has rejoined training and could be in contention for Saturday's trip to Hartlepool United.

Town's top scorer this season was forced to miss the visit of Sutton United last weekend after testing positive for COVID.

But he has now finished his period of self-isolation and joined his team-mates for training at Moulton College on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after seeing the toll COVID took on Sam Hoskins and Shaun McWilliams during pre-season, when both missed several weeks, it is no guarantee that Guthrie will be ready to start at Victoria Park this weekend.

"We've got to make sure he is fit and well because you can't force things, especially with COVID," said manager Jon Brady.

"Earlier in the season a few players were out with COVID and it took them three or four weeks to adjust and fit back in and play a full game again.