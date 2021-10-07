Guthrie rejoins training after COVID absence but remains a doubt for Hartlepool trip
Cobblers centre-back Jon Guthrie has rejoined training and could be in contention for Saturday's trip to Hartlepool United.
Town's top scorer this season was forced to miss the visit of Sutton United last weekend after testing positive for COVID.
But he has now finished his period of self-isolation and joined his team-mates for training at Moulton College on Thursday.
However, after seeing the toll COVID took on Sam Hoskins and Shaun McWilliams during pre-season, when both missed several weeks, it is no guarantee that Guthrie will be ready to start at Victoria Park this weekend.
"We've got to make sure he is fit and well because you can't force things, especially with COVID," said manager Jon Brady.
"Earlier in the season a few players were out with COVID and it took them three or four weeks to adjust and fit back in and play a full game again.
"We've got to check on Jon and make sure he's right and if he isn't, we need to make sure we have other players ready to step in and we feel we have that after Tuesday night."