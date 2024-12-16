Guthrie 'only has positive things to say' about Brady after manager's 'sad' departure

Jon Guthrie and Jon Brady

Jon Guthrie ‘only has positive things to say’ about Jon Brady after the former Cobblers manager’s ‘sad’ departure from Sixfields last week.

Brady brought Guthrie to the club in 2021 and then made him skipper a year later and the two worked closely as Cobblers won promotion from League Two before consolidating in League One last season.

Brady’s decision to step down came as a surprise to the players, Guthrie included, but there were no hard feelings after nearly four years of success.

"Of course it was sad to see him go and it’s always difficult when any manager leaves,” said Guthrie. “He brought me to the club and made me captain and we worked together for three and a half years so I had a really good relationship with him.

"I feel extremely grateful for everything he’s done for me. I did speak to him after he left and I just wished him well. I only have positive things to say about him and his time at the club.”

Ian Sampson has taken interim charge following Brady’s departure and he’s had a mixed time of it so far, beating Peterborough on Monday before losing heavily at Rotherham.

"As players we don't have a say in it,” Guthrie added. “We leave it up to the guys in charge – they know better than us. We're just here to do our stuff on the pitch but all the staff are brilliant and the continuity obviously helps a lot and if Sammo does get the job, the players will be fully behind him.

"The performance on Saturday wasn't his fault. It was down to us as players because we just didn't play well enough. Possibly there was a hangover from Monday but we didn't match them physically and we didn't defend our box well enough, which is something we pride ourselves on, me especially."