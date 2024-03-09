Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers reached 50 points for the season after Jon Guthrie’s late header earned them a 1-1 draw on the road to Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Town saw plenty of the ball in the first half and were neat and tidy in possession but their attacking play lacked conviction and quality and they trailed at the break to Elias Kachunga’s 16th-minute tap-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was more intent about the visitors in the second half and their pressure built and built before finally yielding an equaliser with Guthrie nodding home his second goal in two games with eight minutes remaining.

Jon Guthrie goes up for a header

A draw was the least Northampton deserved having totally dominated the second half across the border and it’s enough for them to hit the significant milestone of 50 points for the campaign, achieved with nine games still to go.

Manager Jon Brady settled on four changes from Tuesday’s thumping defeat at Peterborough United, two of which were enforced with Sam Sherring and Mitch Pinnock missing out with injury and illness respectively.

Liam Moore made his first start for the club at centre-back and Tyreece Simpson came in up front while Ben Fox and Harvey Lintott replaced midfielders Shaun McWilliams and Will Hondermarck, both of whom dropped to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening stages were short on excitement but Cobblers did go close to a 14th-minute breakthrough when Patrick Brough met Marc Leonard’s in-swinging corner and headed against the outside of the post.

Two minutes later though and the opener came down the other end. Town’s defence was undone by a quick one-two on their left and Jack Lankester’s low cross presented a simple close-range finish for Kachunga.

Lintott could have had a penalty when clumsily pushed to ground in the box but it was a flat and toothless first half performance from the Cobblers as they failed to test home goalkeeper Jack Stevens.

It could have been even worse before half-time too when Lyle Taylor’s hanging cross was met by Kachunga whose swinging volley whistled narrowly wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers were more on the front foot at the start of the second period and a patient period of possession led to a half chance for Fox on the edge of the box but he dragged wide.

Stevens got his body behind Kieron Bowie’s drilled shot before Brady turned to his bench and chucked on Louis Appéré, Shaun McWilliams and Tony Springett.

The pressure ramped up with Brough’s wicked cross only needing a touch before Appéré’s glancing header was straight at Stevens, but eventually Town were back on level terms.

The leveller arrived with eight minutes to play when Bowie won a free-kick on the corner of the box and Leonard delivered a superb cross that was just asking to be turned in and Guthrie obliged, nipping ahead of Stevens to glance home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers were the more likely side to win it in what time remained but neither side created another chance, despite nine minutes of stoppage-time, and Town would have to settle for a point.

Cambridge: Stevens, L Bennett, Andrew, Digby, Morrison ©, R Bennett, Brophy, Lankester (Kaikai 62), Cousins, Kachunga (Bonne 69), Taylor

Subs not used: Mannion, Kaikai, Rossi, May, Gibbons, Njoku

Cobblers: Moulden, Lintott (Dyche 85), Moore, Guthrie ©, Brough, Sowerby (Hondermarck 85), Fox (McWilliams 69), Leonard, Hoskins (Springett 69), Bowie, Simpson (Appéré 63)

Subs not used: Dadge, Monthé

Referee: Declan Bourne

Attendance: 6,942