Guthrie loving his time at Cobblers so far

Jon Guthrie.

Cobblers centre-back has no regrets over his decision to leave Scotland and sign for the Cobblers during the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old enjoyed two impressive seasons with Livingston north of the border but was one of five players to make the trip south to Sixfields in the summer.

And three months into the season, Guthrie believes he made the right decision.

"I'm really enjoying myself so far," he said. "It's nice to be back in England after being away for a couple of years.

"Club-wise, it's so far, so good, I don't have any complaints at all. The changing room is brilliant and all of the staff have been really good with us and we're all so close-knit."

And that togetherness has shone through on the pitch, particularly when Cobblers have had to defend leads.

"I think we showed we can do it both ways," Guthrie added. "Earlier in the season, we would get a goal and maybe then sit back and defend our lead and hold on for a 1-0 win.

'Recently, we've got ahead in the game and then been able to kick-on, particularly at Tranmere, so we've shown we can do both sides of the game.

"There's a great group here. All the lads and the staff are in it together and in terms of the changing room, you're not going to find many better than what we have in there.

"When you're seeing games our, it's about the togetherness and sticking together and we certainly have that in abundance."

Next up for Cobblers is Saturday's home game against struggling Carlisle United, who will be boosted by a new manager.

Guthrie added: “Being strong at home is massively important and it’s actually something we spoke about this week.

“We had a great result last weekend but it would go to waste if we can’t back it up with another positive result.

“We’re in good form at home and it’s important to continue that.