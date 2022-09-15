Guthrie in no doubt Dons goal is his as he gets off the mark for the season

Jon Guthrie rises at the far post to head home the Cobblers opening goal at AFC Wimbledon (Picture: Pete Norton)

The big central defender claimed the Cobblers opener at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, but was given more than a helping hand from Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev as his far post header somehow found its way over the line.

Tzanev, who looked ill at ease all night in south west London, made a hash of making what looked like a regulation save from what was no more than a cushioned header that took a deflection off Dons defender Alex Pearce.

Tzanev didn’t react and could only watch as the ball trickled almost apologetically over the line.

The ball rolls over the line for the Cobblers' first goal at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night

There could well be an argument for the 27th-minute effort being an own goal, with Town boss Jon Brady even querying who should be credited with it in his post-match interviews, stating: “You're giving that one to Jon are you?”.

But the Cobblers skipper was having none of that, saying: "I thought it was a good finish, personally!

“I have got a head on it and it has then happened so quickly and the ball has ended up in the back of the net.

"I will definitely be taking it as my goal, and I needed one because Tyler (Magloire) has got a couple and I need to catch him up.

“So I will be holding on to that one."

It was a relief for Guthrie to get off the mark for the campaign , and it will be for Brady as well as goals from the central defenders played a big part in the Cobblers being at the top end of league two last season.

Guthrie netted eight times in 2021/22, and his central defensive partner Fraser Horsfall nine, and the skipper said: “You saw last season how important it was for us, and it is something we pride ourselves on.

"We do a lot of work on the training ground, and it is not a fluke that we seem to score set-piece goals.