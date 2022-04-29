Guthrie 'desperate' to win first promotion of his career with Cobblers

Jon Guthrie.

Defender Jon Guthrie says he is ‘desperate’ to win his first promotion of his career with the Cobblers this season.

Town can finish the job and secure a top three finish in Sky Bet League Two with wins over Exeter and Barrow in their final two games of the season.

The Grecians visit a sold-out Sixfields this weekend where it’s third against second.

"It doesn't get much better than this in football,” said Guthrie. “Every footballer wants to win promotion.

"I haven't had one in my career yet so it's something I'm desperate for. When I signed, I spoke about how that was the reason I joined and I felt this club was my best chance of doing that.

"Every footballer wants to be in this position and it's exciting but we are staying level-headed at the same time.

"It's something the gaffer is big on – not getting too high, not getting too low. We will just try and take it like any other game but we know there's a lot riding on it.

“To get that promotion would be better than any individual accolades.

"It's in our own hands so we know what we need to do. When you're chasing, you are looking around and hoping other teams drop points but we know what we need to do.

"Performances and results have been good recently so I think we are in a really good place as a club. Exeter have been going well but we feel confident going into it.

And Cobblers certainly won’t mind if Exeter over-celebrate their promotion, which was secured against Barrow during the week.

Guthrie continued: "Exeter are a top team and they are up there for a reason. I don't know if winning promotion will change their mindset too much for the weekend but we will focus on ourselves.