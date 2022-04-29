Guthrie deserves recognition after 'exemplary' first season at Sixfields, says Brady

Jon Guthrie

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes ‘exemplary’ Jon Guthrie is fully deserving of his place in the EFL League Two Team of the Season.

The 29-year-old was the only Cobblers player to make it into the team having started 42 of 44 league games this season.

Fraser Horsfall was edged out by ex-Town defender Jordan Turnbull while goalkeeper Liam Roberts and winger Mitch Pinnock were also overlooked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, few could begrudge Guthrie the recognition after an impressive first campaign at Sixfields.

"Jon came down from Livingston in the summer and he was the captain there and he's a leader for us on and off the pitch,” said Brady.

"He's been exemplary in his performances this season. He's had a young family as well and missed a game for us because of that – that was brilliant for him but tough for us!

"Overall, it's great to have Jon with us and the whole back-line and the team have been excellent, especially that combination between Fraser and Jon.”

Not only has Guthrie contributed to a division-high 21 clean sheets, he’s also scored eight goals, the same as Horsfall.

"To have two centre-halves on eight goals each, that's a huge threat for us,” Brady added.

"They have both played a big part in the 21 clean sheets we have as well, so has everyone, but those two have been instrumental.

"You look at our record when they both play, it's quite phenomenal really.”

League Two Team of the Season 2021/22: Wollacott, Guthrie, Clarke, Turnbull, Wilson, Dieng, Azaz, Cadden, McKirdy, Telford, Stevens.