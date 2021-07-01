Guthrie delighted to get his Cobblers move sorted before pre-season

Jon Guthrie.

Centre-back Jon Guthrie was delighted to get his move to the Cobblers signed, sealed and delivered before the start of pre-season training.

The 28-year-old's switch from Scotland to Sixfields was confirmed on Thursday, the same day many Town players were back in the building for pre-season testing.

But training on the grass did not get up and running until earlier this week, and Guthrie was able to join his seven other summer signings at Moulton College.

"I think it's really important to get it sorted before pre-season starts because there's nothing worse as a player than coming in during pre-season and having to get to know the players as the season is starting," said the former Livingston and Walsall defender.

"I felt it was important to come in as early as possible so I'm delighted to have it all wrapped up on the first day of the pre-season and now I'm looking forward to meeting all the lads.

"I've heard we have a good group of lads and I can't wait to get started."

It is a new-look, much-changed Town squad that has taken to the grass at Moulton College this week, though Guthrie is familiar with many of his new team-mates.

He played with goalkeeper Liam Roberts at Walsall and also knows the other three players - Nicky Kabamba, Mitch Pinnock and Dylan Connolly - who have made the journey from Scotland to Sixfields.

"I've obviously kept an eye on who the club have been signing," Guthrie added. "I've played against the majority of the new players, especially the ones from Scotland, so I know they're good players.

"After speaking with the gaffer, he made it clear that the aim was to get back into League One.

"There's been a big turnaround in players and a big rebuild this summer and it's a fresh squad, but I think that's probably a good thing after a relegation because it brings new ideas and positive ideas.