Guinness-Walker wants more as Cobblers aim to keep winning run going

Nesta Guinness-Walker on the ball for the Cobblers in their 1-0 win over Blackpool on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"We are not going to rest on this, we will be looking to build on it."

The Cobblers made it three Sky Bet League One wins on the spin with their 1-0 Sixfields success against Blackpool on Saturday - and Nesta Guinness-Walker says he and his team-mates want more.

After a slow start to the season that saw Town claim just one point from their opening four matches, Kevin Nolan's side have found their form, seeing off Exeter City, Leyton Orient and the Seasiders without conceding a goal.

It is a welcome and encouraging reversal of fortune, but Guinness-Walker says he and the rest of the Cobblers squad always had the belief that the positive results will come.

And now he says they are determined to keep their winning run going, starting at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

"It was something that we mentioned before, in that as a group of players we have got to put pressure on ourselves," said Guinness-Walker.

"We know the quality that we have, and the group we've got we should be going on these types of runs.

"It is all well and good saying it though, it is about going out there and putting on the performances to make sure we do that.

"We are not going to rest on this, we will be looking to build on it and hopefully go on good runs throughout the season more often than not.

"We will take it game by game, but we won't shy away from anything, we will go anywhere to try and compete and get a result, and Saturday at Wycombe will be no different."

Guinness-Walker's return to the Cobblers fray has been a key factor in the team's upturn in form, as he has been part of a defence that has conceded just one goal in the four matches he has started since his return from an injury picked up in pre-season.

Town haven't had their defences breached since Freddie Draper's 20th-minute strike in Lincoln City's 1-0 win at Sixfields on August 19, and Guinness-Walker says that hasn't happened by accident.

"Keeping clean sheets is something that the gaffer is relentless on," said Guinness-Walker. "It gives us that foundation.

"He knows the quality we have in this squad and we have the attacking players that in one moment can get a goal for us, so if we keep a clean sheet we'll always have a chance of winning the game.

"The coaching staff are big on us working hard for each other.

"We have a really good, honest group in there and everybody wants to help each other out, work for each other, and I think it just comes naturally to put your body on the line and block shots or whatever."