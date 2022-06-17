Ben Fox in action in the play-off final.

Northampton offered ‘significantly better terms’ to convince Ben Fox to leave Grimsby Town and become Cobblers’ first summer signing, according to Mariners boss Paul Hurst.

The 24-year-old central midfielder earned rave reviews for his performances in the National League last season as he helped Grimsby win promotion back to League Two.

But Fox has turned down the chance to stay at Bundell Park in favour of a two-year deal with Northampton.

Hurst said: “We offered Ben a good contract to stay at the football club however, he has chosen to leave and take up another option on significantly better terms.

"His contribution to our promotion, particularly in the play-off games will not be forgotten and we wish Ben all the best at his new club."