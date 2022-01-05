Grateful Etete 'will never forget' his time at Cobblers

Kion Etete.

A grateful Kion Etete says he will 'never forget' the five months he spent at Sixfields on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The talented young striker was meant to spend the whole season with Northampton after joining from Spurs in the summer.

But the Premier League club have opted to activate a clause in his loan deal that allows them to recall him ahead of another temporary switch away.

It is expected that Etete, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury, will make the move to Cheltenham Town for the rest of the season.

"Just wanted to say a massive thank you to all the staff, players and fans for the belief and support I received from day one," Etete posted on Instagram after his departure was confirmed.