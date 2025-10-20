Grant McCann

Doncaster boss Grant McCann criticised his side’s ‘lazy’ defending and admitted he felt ‘Northampton were going to score with every attack’ in the second half of Saturday’s League One game at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers led at the break but were comprehensively second best thereafter as Ethan Wheatley’s fine finish and a penalty from Sam Hoskins earned Cobblers all three points. Hoskins also missed a second spot-kick while Nesta Guinness-Walker struck the post late on.

McCann was very frustrated with the performance of referee John Busby and his team of officials, but he also criticised his side’s failure to respond following Wheatley’s equaliser early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I could feel the frustration of the fans with the officials,” said McCann. “They booed them off the pitch at half-time, I could hear it, and I spoke to them at half-time and said I just wanted a bit of fairness.

"But we were disappointing after their first goal went in, there’s no question about that. We lost our mojo and our willingness to pass and probe and to create opportunities and we were lazy in our defending all second half.

"Northampton were picking up too many loose balls and second balls and the two penalties were lazy. We just dangled out legs and they are both penalties, there’s no denying that. We look too suspect defensively.

“It probably could have been more for Northampton given the fact I felt they were going to score every time they went forward in the second half but it should never have got to that point. We need to react better to situations when they go against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Most things went against us today but that’s football and it’s what we have in League One and League Two. There’s no VAR at this level and I prefer that because these are just honest mistakes but it felt like too many of the honest mistakes went against us today.

“It’s a long season but we have to start winning again very soon.”