Goode on Oliver's red: If my striker doesn't go for that I'd let him know about it

Cobblers skipper Charlie Goode would have been more disappointed had striker Vadaine Oliver not challenged for the ball during the incident that led to his red card against Scunthorpe United.

The club confirmed earlier on Monday that they have appealed against Trevor Kettle's decision but, should they be unsuccessful, Oliver will be banned for three matches.

It was the linesman who advised Kettle to show a straight red card after he flagged manically following Oliver's collision with Iron goalkeeper Rory Watson.

Watson left the field with blood on his face, replaced by Jake Eastwood, but it nonetheless looked a harsh decision at the time and video footage seemed to confirm the collision was no more than an unfortunate accident.

Goode said afterwards: "If my player doesn't go for that on the pitch, then the first thing I'm doing is saying 'come on V, that's an opportunity to score a goal'.

"He has to go for that. I've watched it back already and if he doesn't go for it, you're going to tell him.

"For me it's harsh. It's clear to see he's caught the goalkeeper and there was blood but there was no intent - he's just gone to score a goal and it's extremely harsh."

Midfielder Matty Warburton also sympathised with his team-mate, adding: "I feel for him. Vadaine's a striker and he's got a chance to score a goal there.

"The goalkeeper beat him to the ball but Vadaine's only done what anyone in that position would do if you're trying to score a goal.

"I understand that he's connected with the goalkeeper's header and there's obviously risks involved in that but knowing him as a lad and as a player, he's not gone in to hurt him at all.

"In my view it's not reckless, he's just trying to score a goal and I think it's incredibly harsh for him to be sent off for it."