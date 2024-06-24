Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work on the East Stand is progressing well ahead of the new season.

After working on the service road initially, focus is now turning to the construction taking place to and in the stand, and having walked the site this week, chairman Kelvin Thomas was pleased to see the work coming on.

"Work is progressing really well, we are really pleased," he told the club website. "There is a lot going on, there are a lot of staff on site and we are proud of the work that is being done. From the moment the deal was concluded, after the judicial review ended, builders were on site quickly and we are doing exactly as we said we would do, we are building the stand as a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am not experienced in large construction projects like this but I was surprised with the number of staff there, GRS are excellent to work with and they are moving forward with things at a good rate.

Kelvin Thomas

"In construction like this, anyone who has had any work done will know that you start with a lot of work such as drainage and the service road that might not be obviously visible but as things progress you see things change more and more. A huge amount of work has gone into getting us to where we are and we are very pleased.

"The West Stand is also having a spruce up, work is being done to the outside as well as the media area. There is also a lot of work going on with the pitches both at Sixfields and Moulton. We are also looking at replacing the seats but maybe we will change those next summer after the stand is completed, you can't do everything at once. We are doing as much as we can this summer.