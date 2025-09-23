Going from West Ham to Cobblers has been 'really easy' for 'proud' Kamarai Swyer

Kamarai Swyer

Kamarai Swyer has found the transition from West Ham to Northampton ‘really easy’ after he belatedly made his Cobblers debut at Wycombe on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old winger joined Town way back in May but a calf injury suffered at the start of pre-season delayed his preparations for the new campaign and meant he could not make his debut until the eighth league game of the season.

"It was an unfortunate result but it’s definitely a proud moment for me to finally play for this club and I’m very happy about that,” Swyer said after the 2-0 defeat at Adams Park. “I’ve always supported the boys when watching from the stands but at the end of the day you want to be out there on the pitch and getting involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was on the bench last week and I had an inkling I would get on today. It’s a really nice feeling and a very proud moment and hopefully Tuesday (against Chelsea Under-21s) will be another opportunity for me to get more minutes and to show the gaffer and the staff and the fans what I’m all about.”

On how he’s settling in off the pitch, Swyer added: “It’s important to feel settled and to be fair coming here has been so easy. All the boys have been so welcoming, and the staff as well, and it’s felt really easy for me.”

Saturday’s defeat at Wycombe brought an abrupt halt to Town’s three-game winning run.

Swyer continued: "Obviously the result is disappointing but I think it’s the performance that is most disappointing because we know we are better than that and it’s a case of regrouping and going back to what we usually do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know the quality of teams in this league and we can’t afford to be off our game because we’ll be punished, but we won the last three games and the boys have been excellent so we can’t be too down about one negative result. It’s still been a good start for us.”