Goalkeeping King wants to make Cobblers his home for the long-term

Tom King

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has come in as cover for the injured Lee Burge, but he’s currently on a deal only until the end of the season.

"I'm going to make the best of the situation and hopefully earn myself a contract for next season,” said King.

"I think that has to be the target. Anywhere I go, I want to give the best account of myself and be the best version of myself.

"If I can impress the club and the manager and the goalkeeping coach, I'm available for renewal at the end of the season. I'm a Northampton player now and I'd like to be one moving forward."

King had a ringside seat for Northampton’s visit to Salford last weekend, and he was then thrown straight in for his Cobblers debut at Stockport after a ‘whirlwind’ few days.

Town lost both games but King liked what he saw.

"One hundred per cent this team can win promotion,” said King.

"I can only thank the manager for putting his trust in me because I've only had a couple of days training, but from what I've seen, we have more than enough.

"It's not often you come up against a goalkeeper in such inspired form, but we need to keep creating and there are things we need to tighten up at the back, me included.

"But when you go into a game and lose both your centre-halves within 45 minutes, it's always going to make it an uphill battle.

"I think Sam (Sherring) was feeling his injury in the first-half and the manager tried to make changes to get us back into the game and that left us a bit more open, but you never want to concede from set-pieces.

"That's something I pride myself on personally and that's something I want to bring to the table."

Cobblers remain third despite back-to-back defeats.

King added: "We will rally around each other and get back to it and regroup. That's what you have to do. The season doesn't stop for anyone.

