Tom King said he ‘jumped at the chance’ to join Northampton after a ‘whirlwind’ week which saw him go from the Salford City bench to the Cobblers goal in the space of four days.

The 27-year-old had been Salford’s first-choice between the sticks this season up until Northampton’s visit last weekend when new signing Alex Cairns, who joined on loan from Fleetwood, was selected in goal.

King was also on the bench for Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie away at Cheltenham Town but by that point he had already been told of Jon Brady’s interest in him.

Tom King on his debut.

"It's been a whirlwind few days for me since finding out the interest and then coming into the starting line-up straightaway,” said King.

"I was on my way to the game on Tuesday night when Salford played Cheltenham away. I knew I was on the bench and I was made aware by my friend and agent that there was interest and that they had offered all the money.

"When a manager puts that sort of offer on the table and shows his faith in you to put you straight into the team, I jumped at the chance. It's not local for me but I can only thank the manager for the opportunity and I'm going to make the best of the situation.”

Sixfields is a long way from Salford but King had his reasons for wanting to join the Cobblers, who are missing previous first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge due to injury.

"I'm my own biggest critic,” added King following his debut against Stockport on Saturday. “I'll have a good conversation with James Alger the goalkeeping coach over the weekend just to see where we can improve.

"I'm in the business of improving and being the best version of myself. That's why I have come here and come to a club with big aspirations.

