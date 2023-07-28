Jonny Maxted

Jonny Maxted has joined League Two side Newport County on a permanent basis following a successful trial at the club.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper spent two seasons at Northampton but was released by manager Jon Brady following the club’s promotion to League One at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two-time promotion-winner, Maxted will replace Newport’s long-standing goalkeeper Joe Day after his loan move to Woking. He’ll compete with Nick Townsend for the gloves.

“Jonny came in a month ago and played for us in our friendly fixture against Pontypridd,” said Exiles boss Graham Coughlan. “Jonny has also been training with us and has fit in really well.

“He’s an experienced goalkeeper and has been in successful changing rooms, such as recently promoted Northampton Town. Jonny will challenge Nick for the number one jersey in the upcoming season.”