Liam Roberts

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts is poised to join Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough as early as this week after rejecting a contract offer from the Cobblers.

The 27-year-old started every league game in a stellar debut campaign at Sixfields, keeping 21 clean sheets and producing a raft of impressive performances between the sticks.

However, he would only agree a one-year deal when joining the club from Walsall last summer and is now out of contract. He has been offered the chance to stay but looks set to jump up two divisions and sign a two-year deal at Championship outfit Middlesbrough, with a medical scheduled for Monday.

Roberts is expected to be the back-up goalkeeper at the Riverside Stadium next season, with Boro also reportedly interested in signing Newcastle’s Karl Darlow and Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen.