Goalkeeper Mitchell released by Derby County

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has been released by parent club Derby County following his difficult loan spell with the Cobblers last season.

The 26-year-old, who joined on a season-long loan last summer, made 42 appearances in all competitions for Town and was their regular number one during the second half of the campaign, albeit partly due to an injury to back-up Steve Arnold.

However, whilst Mitchell kept 11 clean sheets in League One - only nine goalkeepers managed more - he was also guilty of making several errors in key games, including during defeats to Swindon Town and Blackpool.

He returned to Derby following Town's final-day 1-1 draw at Sunderland, but has since been released by the Rams alongside Emmanuel Idem, Scott Carson, Scott Malone, Florian Jozefzoon.