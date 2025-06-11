Goalkeeper Liam Roberts signs for Northampton Town's League One rivals after Millwall release

By James Heneghan
Published 11th Jun 2025, 17:54 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 17:54 BST
Liam RobertsLiam Roberts
Liam Roberts
Mansfield Town have signed former Northampton goalkeeper Liam Roberts on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old, who won Cobblers Player of the Season in his only campaign at Sixfields, joins the Stags following the expiration of his contract at Championship side Millwall.

Nigel Clough said: “We needed a first-choice goalkeeper and we think Liam fits the bill perfectly. He’s played against us over the years and we’ve been very impressed by him.

“He has Championship experience as well as a lot of experience in League One. He’s at a good age and we’re very pleased to have him as our number one.”

