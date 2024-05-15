Goalkeeper Lee Burge commits his future to Cobblers by signing new deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 31-year-old joins midfielder Ben Fox in penning a one-year deal with the option of an extra year available further down the line.
Burge has made 59 appearances since joining Cobblers from Sunderland in the summer of 2022, 39 of which came during Town’s promotion-winning 2022/23 League Two campaign.
He has struggled with injury since though, managing just 20 appearances in all competitions in 2023/24, however he started the last five league games and was one of six players offered new contracts by the club at the end of the season.
Earlier in his career, Burge made 160 appearances for Coventry City before moving to the Black Cats and was named in the League One Team of the Season in 2021.
"We all know that Lee is a quality goalkeeper and we are delighted he is staying with the club," said manager Jon Brady. "His record and his pedigree is top class.
"He is consistent, he brings experience and a calmness to the goalkeeping position and he is another one who we believe there is more to come from.
"He came back into the side towards the end of the season and generally did well and we think Lee will benefit from a full, strong pre-season.
"We are pleased to have secured his signing early in the summer and that he will be staying with us.”