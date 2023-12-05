Goalkeeper Burge remains a major doubt for Cobblers
Goalkeeper Lee Burge is yet to return to full training and therefore remains a major doubt for Saturday’s game against Fleetwood Town.
Jon Guthrie and Louis Appéré are pretty much back to full match fitness after coming through 45 minutes last weekend, but 30-year-old Burge has not played since Town’s 4-0 defeat at Derby County on October 31, some five weeks ago.
He injured himself in training prior to the FA Cup tie against Barrow and has missed the last six games in all competitions, with young Newcastle United loanee Max Thompson deputising between the sticks.
“Jon and Louis came through very well at the weekend so there are no issues there and we’re pleased with them,” said Jon Brady. “Jon’s lifted his minutes up after playing another 45 on Saturday, which is really good, and he’s put himself in contention to be there or thereabouts for the squad this weekend.
“Burgey still isn’t on the grass but we’re hoping that he might get back out there at some stage this week and we can ease him back into full training soon.”