Kieron Bowie enjoyed himself after making it 2-0 against Gillingham. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Gillingham 0 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers dragged themselves out of their mini rut with an assured 2-0 away victory at third-from-bottom Gillingham on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago

Sam Hoskins took his tally for the season to 13 goals with a fine first-half finish before he turned provider when teeing up Kieron Bowie for a second 18 minutes from full-time. Cobblers are now five unbeaten in the league and remain in third ahead of next week’s big game at fourth-placed Bradford City. Here are our player ratings from Priestfield…

1. Lee Burge

Gillingham's only shots on target came in the dying embers and none of them caused him any trouble. Best work came from corners as he punched away two or three threatening deliveries. A first clean sheet since Orient nearly a month ago... 7

2. Aaron McGowan

For an hour or so this was as sharp as he's looked since returning from injury. Frequently an outlet in the final third and linked effectively with Pinnock on the right. Whipped in some terrific crosses in both halves... 7.5

3. Sam Sherring

Much more like it after his difficult day out at Chesterfield. Gillingham had their moments but his positioning and reading of the game was impeccable as the hosts failed to turn pressure into chances... 8

4. Jon Guthrie

Just so dependable in games like this. Mopped up everything either with his head or feet. Also another game ticked off without a yellow - only one more and, unlike Hoskins, he will avoid a ban... 8

