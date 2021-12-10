Gary Neville reveals how Salford so nearly pipped Cobblers to Charlie Goode's signing

Gary Neville was on Sky Sports duty on Friday night.

Salford City co-owner Gary Neville has revealed how his club came ever so close to pipping Cobblers to the signing of defender Charlie Goode in the summer of 2019.

Goode was out-of-favour at Scunthorpe United in January of the same year when then-manager Keith Curle brought him to Northampton on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

He impressed during his short period at Sixfields and with Scunthorpe willing to let him go the following summer, Curle wanted to make Goode a permanent addition - but he had competition for his signature.

Whilst covering Brentford's Premier League fixture with Watford as a pundit live on Sky Sports on Friday evening, Neville revealed he was in direct discussions with Goode's agent when the centre-back was at Scunthorpe.

But at the last minute, just as a deal looked set to be done with League Two rivals Salford, Goode's agent asked for more money and that, according to Neville, was never going to happen.

With Salford then turning their attentions elsewhere, Northampton had a free run to snap up Goode and the rest, as they say, is history.

The centre-back signed for Northampton and within a year he became the club's record transfer, sold for seven figures to Championship side Brentford.

And after a difficult first season in West London, which was plagued by injury and illness, Goode seems to be settling into life as a Premier League footballer following Brentford's promotion, albeit only after conceding a penalty on his top flight debut against Norwich last month.