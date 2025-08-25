Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell gives instructions during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields on August 23, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell repeated his frustration over the schedule, labelling it a ‘joke’, following his side’s 2-0 defeat at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grecians made the six-hour round trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, where they won 1-0 after a late own goal, and then embarked on the seven-hour round trip to Northampton four days later.

A slack start proved fatal for Exeter at Sixfields as Ethan Wheatley’s thumping finish on 57 seconds and then Max Dyche’s 16th-minute second put Cobblers well on the way to their first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a big effort from the fans and they had to do it on Tuesday night and again today,” said Caldwell. “I said before the game that I think it’s a joke that we have to travel as far as we have this week, especially on a Bank Holiday weekend when other teams have home games. That’s the way the fixture list has fallen and we have to deal with it but it’s difficult for us and it’s an incredible effort from the fans.

"The squad gets extremely stretched when we play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday. We’re missing a few players as well and that makes it difficult to put a team out that is physically up to the task at this level.

"Every game in this division is hard and every game is physical and we didn’t get that right today. It’s important we recover and the players come back in on Monday ready to train and ready to commit because I believe there’s so much more to come, but they have to bring it every single day.

"We can’t keep passing up these opportunities. I felt this was a game we definitely had a chance in had we started properly but the game is over before it’s even begun and that has to be a lesson. We need to be competitive and stay in games for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we commit to the way we want to play, and when we do it well, we can play through teams. We created moments today but in those moments we needed to attack the box better and produce better final actions. We had full control of the second half but it was a game that we had already thrown away after giving them a two-goal start.”

Exeter captain Jack Fitzwater was reluctant to use the back-to-back away trips as an excuse, saying: “There’s a long journey almost every week when you play for Exeter City so that can’t be an excuse. Every single team will have to make the trip to us during the season so it’s the same for both teams.

"We just didn’t start right and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. I don’t know why that was. You have to be ready and up for it when you play away from home on a Saturday after a midweek game but it took us too long to get going. We only started playing at 2-0 down but it’s easy to play at 2-0 down because they sit off. Even when we did play through them, which we did quite a few times, our quality didn’t shine through.”