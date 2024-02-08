Gape chose to join Cobblers after hearing so many good things about the club

Dominic Gape

Dominic Gape said he had no hesitation in signing for the Cobblers after being told only good things about the club.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who spent the first half of the season with Sutton United, has joined Northampton on a deal until the end of the campaign after two weeks training with the club.

He said: "The team have been doing very well and you can see what's been built over the manager's team. I think most people know the story with Northampton after the goal difference saga on the final day and then having that resilience to win promotion the following season.

"It's almost a better achievement than doing it first time around and it shows the strength of character within the club. I know Sam Hoskins from my younger days and I know Jordan Willis too so it was good to see some familiar faces.

"Everyone speaks so highly of the place and what's going on here and I feel lucky to have got a taste of it when I came on trial and then it was a no-brainer to sign a deal until the end of the season.”

Gape hopes to impress during his three months at Sixfields, and he already has eyes on earning a longer term deal once the season finishes.

"I want to help as much as possible,” he added. “The club has done fantastically this season and I'm here to impress and to potentially earn myself another contract at the end of the season.

"I'd love to be part of this club moving forward and help everyone move forward and build on what the manager has put in place so far and what the boys have achieved.