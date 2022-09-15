Game management pleases Guthrie as Cobblers close things out at Dons

Skipper Jon Guthrie and manager Jon Brady celebrate Tuesday night's win at AFC Wimbledon (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town return to Sky Bet League Two action on Saturday when they host bottom-of-the-table Rochdale at Sixfields (ko 3pm), and Jon Brady's men will be aiming to make it three wins on the spin.

The midweek victory at Plough Lane came off the back of the 3-1 home success over Barrow on Sepember 3, with last weekend's trip to Walsall postponed as a mark of respect following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

The six points gained has ensured the Cobblers remain very much in the promotion mix after eight games of the campaign, and Guthrie believes things are really starting to come together for Brady's new-look side a gel after a summer of ins and outs.

"I think we managed the game really well at Wimbledon,” said skipper Guthrie.

"There were times in the first half where we didn't control things as well as we would have liked, but then in the second game I thought we handled it really well.

"They had a couple of near misses at the end, and they are going to throw bodies forward as they were going for a goal, but we managed it well.

"It was a really professional performance the first clean sheet of the season, which is really important for us as defenders and goalkeepers.

"It has been frustrating that we hadn't been able to manage one yet, so I am delighted with the clean sheet, and it was a bit of a perfect away day.”

The Cobblers were backed by a travelling army of more than 600 supporters in south west London on Tuesday, and Guthrie praised their efforts, and made it clear what their backing means to the players.

"We had a great following, and it was great to get those fans a win as well,” said the 30-year-old.

"We always seem to have a great away following and we have had some great away days since my time here.

"Again, they backed us really well here, they made themselves really loud, and we always say that we can't stress how important they are, particularly when we are hanging on a bit.