Game management impresses Kevin Nolan as 'fantastic' Cobblers upset Leyton Orient

Cameron McGeehan roars with delight after doubling Town's lead against Orient.

Clinical finishing in the first half followed by excellent game management in the second made Kevin Nolan a happy man after Cobblers’ potentially significant victory at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Not for the first time under Nolan, Town were fast out of the traps at Brisbane Road and deservedly led after 11 minutes through Tyler Roberts’ first goal for the club, and a defensive error allowed Cameron McGeehan to make it two in first half stoppage-time.

Orient rallied to some extent in the second half and substitute Charlie Kelman halved the deficit, but the hosts managed just three shots after the goal as Northampton managed the game well and rarely came under sustained pressure.

With the bottom four all losing or drawing, Cobblers, who are up a place to 17th, now have an eight-point cushion over the League One relegation zone with 10 games to go.

"Obviously I’m delighted,” said Nolan. “I thought we deserved to be where we were in the first half. Orient hit the bar and the post but they are going to have those moments with the quality they have.

"But the way our lads handled the game was fantastic. That’s now five points from the three games this week. Am I a bit disappointed? Possibly because I thought it could have been seven points and that would have been more fair.

"But I’m delighted with today. Leyton Orient were always going to come at us in the second half and they have quality players to bring on. Kelman is a handful and the goal was a bit disappointing on our behalf but the way we dealt with them after that was really good.

"You might need your goalkeeper to make a save or one of your lads to make a block late on and we did that in the final few minutes and that’s what I’m so pleased about. We’re showing character and energy, especially late on, and seeing the game out was important after the last two games.”