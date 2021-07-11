GALLERY: New signings impress, Calderwood returns and fans are back! All the best pictures from Cobblers' friendly win at Sileby
Cobblers got their pre-season campaign up and running with a supremely comfortable 6-0 victory over Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:52 am
Updated
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:54 am
Liam Cross' early goal set the tone as Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock both doubled up before Benny Ashley-Seal rounded things off with a sixth. Here are all the best snaps from Fernie Fields...
Page 1 of 4