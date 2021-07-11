Sam Hoskins holds nothing back. Pictures: Pete Norton.

GALLERY: New signings impress, Calderwood returns and fans are back! All the best pictures from Cobblers' friendly win at Sileby

Cobblers got their pre-season campaign up and running with a supremely comfortable 6-0 victory over Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:52 am
Updated Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:54 am

Liam Cross' early goal set the tone as Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock both doubled up before Benny Ashley-Seal rounded things off with a sixth. Here are all the best snaps from Fernie Fields...

1. Breakthrough!

Teenager Liam Cross celebrates the opening goal after tapping in from Nicke Kabamba's cutback just two minutes in.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Calderwood returns

Jon Brady and new assistant Colin Calderwood watch over their players. Calderwood had been working his notice period at Blackpool up until the last few days.

3. Fans are back at last!

550 Cobblers fans were allowed into the ground.

4. Striker bags a brace

Nicke Kabamba, who was first to put pen to paper this summer, caught the eye with some tidy touches in the first-half, not least when he netted two goals. He also set up Cross' opener.

Photo: Pete Norton

