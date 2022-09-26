News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Northampton Town have trailed four times in the opening ten games, but they have a good record at getting back into matches.

GALLERY: Here's how many points Northampton Town, Salford City, Barrow, Stevenage - and every other League Two side - have won after going behind this season

Turning defeat into a draw and one point into three is the skill of any promotion-winning side.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:33 pm

It’s a knack Northampton Town have already nicely found these season. The figures show Cobblers have already picked up an impressive seven points from four losing positions.

Just four teams in the league are yet to win any points after conceding first.

But how does Northampton’s record compare with every other team in the league? Here we have the answers, with each club’s record being given based on how many times they have fallen behind.

Deliver your verdict on that result, and Cobblers’ battling spirit via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Cobblers news here.

1. Harrogate Town - 0 points

6 0 0 6 0

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Hartlepool United - 0

5 0 0 5 0

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Tranmere Rovers - 0 points

5 0 0 5 0

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

4. Sutton United - 0 points

4 0 0 4 0

Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
CobblersLeague TwoNorthampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 6