Kieron Bowie.

Kieron Bowie could hardly have picked a better moment to score his first ever senior goal in English football.

The 19-year-old, who started out at Raith Rovers before moving to Fulham last year, joined the Cobblers on loan from Craven Cottage earlier in the summer and has impressed supporters every time he’s stepped onto the pitch, either from the start or as a substitute.

The only thing missing from his first three appearances was a goal but he put that right in memorable fashion at Crawley Town on Tuesday. With the clock ticking past 90 minutes and the teams locked at two apiece after a helter-skelter League Two encounter, substitute Bowie received a pass from Sam Hoskins inside the penalty box, took an excellent first touch and dispatched a shot into the roof of the net to snatch victory and send both his team-mates and the away fans behind the goal wild.

"To be fair, it just came to me on my left foot, I touched it and then it was hit and hope! It was right off the right swinger and I was just hoping it went in but I'll take it all day long,” said a beaming Bowie.

"I didn't really know what to do with the celebration so I went for the knee slide. You aren't even thinking you are going to score so you don't plan the celebration.

"But it was great togetherness from the boys because everyone came together to celebrate and we were all jumping on each other - it was just a great feeling.”

Bowie set up Hoskins for a goal at Grimsby recently but on Tuesday the roles were reversed.

The 19-year-old added: "The other week, I played a good ball to him and now he's returned the favour - hopefully we can keep doing that!