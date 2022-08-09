Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie hopes he has done enough to earn himself a first Cobblers start against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup this evening (Tuesday) after making his debut for the club as a substitute on Saturday.

A minor ankle injury forced the 19-year-old to wait an extra week before being given his first competitive appearance in claret, and it came from the bench as a half-time replacement for Louis Appéré against Grimsby Town.

Bowie played 45 minutes on the wing and was one of the few positives in an otherwise disjointed and disappointing Northampton display at Blundell Park. The highlight of his lively showing was an excellent assist for Sam Hoskins’ goal, which nearly proved the winner before Grimsby struck late on.

Kieron Bowie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At half-time, the gaffer just told me to be positive, bring energy to the team and go and make an impact and that's what I like to do and I thought I did that in the second-half,” said Bowie.

"Sam loves to score a goal and he's shown that in the first two games. He is someone you look out for when he makes those runs in behind. If he didn't make the run, I wouldn't have had anyone to pass the ball to!

"It's obviously a hard place to go with them getting promoted and coming off a successful season but as badly as we did play, I think before the game a point would have been a good result and we would have taken it. But obviously being ahead in the game so late on, it is a bit of a sore one.”

There was still time for Bowie to go close to grabbing the winner himself, denied by the feet of Mariners goalkeeper Max Crocombe in stoppage-time.

"I could have grabbed a winner at the end so it is a bit bittersweet,” he continued. “I think the goalkeeper kept it out with his big toe. It was a bit unlucky but I did scuff the shot a little - at least it was on target!"

On playing out wide, Bowie added: "I played up front a lot last season but when I was a bit younger, I played more on the right and I think that's where the gaffer sees me playing.

"I feel like that's where my best position at this moment in time and hopefully I haven’t damaged my hopes to start on Tuesday. I did have a little ankle injury but I’m fit now.

"It’s just something I have had before but it's nothing too major. It was more of a precaution and I had a week out and I didn't want to rush back for last weekend.”

Asked about the experience of playing a competitive EFL fixture, Bowie admitted: "It's a bit different compared to U23s football! That was the biggest crowd I have ever played in front so it was a lot to take in but after the first few minutes, you get going and easy yourself into it.

"You try and ignore the nerves and don't let them get to you but I’m happy with how it’s going here so far.