Fulham forward on loan at Cobblers called up by national team
Cobblers forward Kieron Bowie has been called up by Scotland Under-21s for the upcoming international break.
Head coach Scot Gemmill has named a 23-strong squad as his young side prepare for their opening UEFA Under-21 EURO 2025 qualifier against Spain on Monday, September 11th.
Bowie, who turns 21 next month and has started four games so far this season, was called up by Scotland Under-21s last season and will link up with the squad again when they spend a few days training in Scotland before flying out to Jaen for the match.
The Fulham loanee will not miss any games whilst he’s away though as Northampton’s scheduled League One fixture against Derby County on September 9th has already been postponed due to international call-ups in the Rams squad.
The qualifier in Jaen will represent Scotland’s first competitive match since June 2022. Gemmill's side have played in a number of friendly matches since then, with two camps in Spain acting as important preparation.
Scotland Under-21 Squad:
- Azeem Abdulai – Swansea City
- Matthew Anderson – FC Admira Wacker Modling (on loan from Celtic)
- Connor Barron – Aberdeen
- Ibane Bowat – TSV Hartberg (on loan from Fulham)
- Kieron Bowie – Northampton Town (on loan from Fulham)
- Lyall Cameron – Dundee
- Ben Doak – Liverpool
- Josh Doig – Hellas Verona
- Ryan Duncan – Aberdeen
- Max Johnston – SK Sturm Graz
- Alex Lowry – Heart of Midlothian (on loan from Rangers)
- Leon King – Rangers
- Ben McPherson – Queen's Park (on loan from Celtic)
- Dire Mebude – KVC Westerlo
- Archie Meekison – Dundee United
- Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic (on loan from Bayern Munich)
- Jeremiah Mullen – Leeds United
- Josh Mulligan – Dundee
- Jack Newman – Dundee United
- Lewis Neilson – Partick Thistle (on loan from Heart of Midlothian)
- Cieran Slicker – Ipswich Town
- Jude Smith – Newcastle United
- Ben Summers – Dunfermline Athletic (on loan from Celtic)