'Frustrating' injury problems make Cobblers' success taste even sweeter for boss Brady
Cobblers’ relentless and ongoing injury problems makes their success on the pitch taste even sweeter for manager Jon Brady.
The Town boss has had to chop and change constantly in the last few weeks, especially in defence, as players come and go from the treatment room. Sam Hoskins and Sam Sherring are the latest to pick up injuries, while Jon Guthrie is yet to play 90 minutes after returning from a hamstring problem.
However, despite those headaches, Brady guided Cobblers to nine points from a possible 12 over Christmas and seven wins in the last 10 League One games, including Monday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Cheltenham Town.
"We're having to protect players and play the long game and it is very frustrating," admitted Brady. "But it does make it sweeter.
"I had scenarios lined up (against Cheltenham) in terms of what we needed to do. It doesn't always happen but all of the minutes we had planned for the subs actually came to fruition and we did what we were going to do.
"It was about working hard and staying in the game because we knew it would be a fight. I think we're the first team to keep a clean sheet against them in 12 games.
"Yes, we had a bit of luck when they hit the post but people don't realise how well they've been going. Clarkey has got them going so well and I believe they will climb out of trouble because the way they are playing is excellent.
"But it's nice to get the result after what happened against Stevenage. You saw at the end that Cheltenham were gambling and leaving five up there with Curtis Davies up front and it really disrupts you.
"The guys have to make decisions on the pitch and they are making the correct decisions in the moment so on that side of things, I'm very pleased with our players and their ability to make the best decisions.
"We've had to win seven of our last 10 games, which is really huge, and it's put us in a good place.”