‘I'm very pleased with our players and their ability to make the best decisions.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers’ relentless and ongoing injury problems makes their success on the pitch taste even sweeter for manager Jon Brady.

The Town boss has had to chop and change constantly in the last few weeks, especially in defence, as players come and go from the treatment room. Sam Hoskins and Sam Sherring are the latest to pick up injuries, while Jon Guthrie is yet to play 90 minutes after returning from a hamstring problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite those headaches, Brady guided Cobblers to nine points from a possible 12 over Christmas and seven wins in the last 10 League One games, including Monday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Cheltenham Town.

Jon Brady

"We're having to protect players and play the long game and it is very frustrating," admitted Brady. "But it does make it sweeter.

"I had scenarios lined up (against Cheltenham) in terms of what we needed to do. It doesn't always happen but all of the minutes we had planned for the subs actually came to fruition and we did what we were going to do.

"It was about working hard and staying in the game because we knew it would be a fight. I think we're the first team to keep a clean sheet against them in 12 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, we had a bit of luck when they hit the post but people don't realise how well they've been going. Clarkey has got them going so well and I believe they will climb out of trouble because the way they are playing is excellent.

"But it's nice to get the result after what happened against Stevenage. You saw at the end that Cheltenham were gambling and leaving five up there with Curtis Davies up front and it really disrupts you.

"The guys have to make decisions on the pitch and they are making the correct decisions in the moment so on that side of things, I'm very pleased with our players and their ability to make the best decisions.