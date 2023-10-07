Jon Brady watches on during Northampton's League One game against Shrewsbury.

A deeply frustrated Jon Brady bemoaned the nature of Shrewsbury Town’s late winning goal after Cobblers were beaten 1-0 at New Meadow.

Northampton controlled the vast majority of Saturday’s League One fixture and were presented with a golden chance to take a 73rd minute lead when Kieron Bowie was brought down in the penalty box, but Sam Hoskins smacked his spot-kick against the crossbar.

That proved a pivotal moment as Shrewsbury went on to take all three points when Dan Udoh beat Lee Burge at his near post in stoppage-time, which put a dampener on what has otherwise been a good week for the Cobblers.

"Obviously we’ve played two games in a week and we’ve exerted a lot of energy but the one thing I would say is that we were still in control of the whole match, especially in the first half,” said Brady.

"Mitch (Pinnock) has his chance and there were other opportunities, and then you get the penalty in the second half and to be honest we were in full control. A point was the absolute minimum we should have come away with.

“We limited them to very few chances, Burgey wasn’t really tested, but there are too many errors in the build up for the goal we concede. They get a ricochet, it goes wide to the fella and I don’t think he should be scoring from that angle.