Frustrated Brady admits timing of COVID outbreak is 'really unfortunate' for Cobblers

Cobblers have won eight of their last 10 league games.

Jon Brady admits the timing of the COVID outbreak that has seen three games postponed is 'really unfortunate' for the Cobblers.

Town had won four league games in a row and eight in 10 before they were due to host Barrow at Sixfields on December 18.

However, a spate of positive tests within the squad saw that match postponed, and subsequent fixtures with Walsall and Scunthorpe have also been called off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers remain second in League Two despite not playing for three weeks, with many other clubs across the country also disrupted, but Brady will have to find a way to regain all of the momentum his side had when COVID intervened.

"It's been really tough to take to be honest because we felt we were on such a great run and had really good momentum," said Brady.

"You always want to play, especially when you're in that mood, but unfortunately it's been taken out of our hands.

"The timing is really unfortunate. We wanted to reward the fans that cheered us on at Harrogate and the 157 that went all the way down to Exeter.

"It would have been fantastic to get back home and have 6,000 fans behind us on Boxing Day but it wasn't to be.

"The health and welfare of the players, the staff and everybody is of paramount importance to us all."

A rare Boxing Day without football allowed Brady to spend more time with his family.

He added: "I've reacquainted myself with the family! But you have your mind prepared that you're going to take on these challenges and play these games and you want to do it.