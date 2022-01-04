Frustrated Brady admits losing Etete is a 'blow' for Cobblers after his shock recall back to Tottenham

Jon Brady and Kion Etete.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admits he was taken by surprise when informed by Tottenham Hotspur of their intention to recall young striker Kion Etete.

The 20-year-old has developed impressively during the first half of the season at Sixfields, becoming a regular starter and focal point in Northampton's attack.

He scored six goals in 23 appearances and was on his way back from injury when Spurs made the decision to recall him.

Etete is expected to move up a division and sign for League One side Cheltenham Town.

Brady said: “This news is obviously a blow to us but Kion has developed so well over the last few months with us that Spurs want to see him play at the next level up sooner than originally expected.

“We understand that Spurs received an offer from a Championship club to buy Kion but have no intention of selling, however they feel he now needs to be playing in League One for his continued development.

"The situation has been taken out of our hands. You can only control what you're in control of and this is totally out of our control.

"What we can do is be grateful for the fact that we had a player for a period of time who was willing to learn and willing to work for our team and give us everything he had and improved immensely.

"The team he probably goes to, he chose us over them at the start of the season but now other people want him to play at a higher level."

Asked if he was somehwat blindsided by Tottenham's decision, Brady admitted: "If I'm totally honest, I didn't expect it. His rehab has been taken control of by Spurs because they have the best equipment to accelerate his recovery.