Frustrated Brady admits Cobblers looked 'tired' after losing lead to Sutton

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady conceded his depleted side looked 'tired' during a lacklustre second-half in which they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Sutton United at Sixfields on Tuesday.

Marc Leonard’s first professional goal and a sweet finish by Mitch Pinnock had Town in total control at half-time, but things went awry within just 90 seconds of the restart with Omar Bugiel pulling one back before Donovan Wilson secured an unlikely point.

Cobblers were missing seven players on the night, including three – Ali Koiki, Sam Sherring and Danny Hylton – that picked up either an injury or a suspension from the weekend.

"I think everyone is frustrated with that result," admitted Brady. "Our game management has got to be better.

"I was trying to drive them on but we looked tired in the second-half. It hasn't been an excuse but it is an excuse really because we had seven players out again tonight and that's taking its toll.

"But let's get it right, in the first-half we went 2-0 up and we should see the game out from there. They came out and they play the way they play and it put us on the back foot.

"Unfortunately, they had two shots on target all night and scored two goals, which is very frustrating, but it's a draw and we are still in a strong position.