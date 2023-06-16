The Saints snapped up the frontman from Leamington for an undisclosed fee as he became the fifth new arrival at St James Park since the end of last season.

Turner scored 13 goals in 36 league appearances in the last campaign as Leamington were ultimately relegated from the Vanarama National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner came through the ranks at Port Vale and went on to have spells at Hyde United, Matlock Town and Hednesford Town before joining Leamington in January 2021.

Dan Turner, pictured in action for Leamington, has joined Brackley Town for an undisclosed fee. Picture by Sally Ellis

Now he has been brought in to add firepower to Brackley’s attack.

And boss Gavin Cowan said: “Dan is a natural finisher who is not only blessed with a high level of technical ability, he understands the other side of the game also.