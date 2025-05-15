Brackley will join 17 other confirmed teams in next season’s competition after last season’s National League North title triump.

Four of Forest Green Rovers, York City, Rochdale, Southend United and Oldham will join that list shortly.

Two more places will be confirmed at the weekend when Scunthorpe host Chester in the National League North play-off final and Boreham Wood face Maidenhead in the South final.

Whatever the final line-up Brackley fans will certainly notice an increase in mileawage now they are out of the regional league.

So far Pools fans will travel more than 4,600 miles miles if they are to visit all 17 confirmed away grounds next season.

The seasons shortest trip is over to Solihull Moors, while the longest away day will be a testing 523 miles to Truro.