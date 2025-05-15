Solihull Moors will be Brackley Town's shortest League game of the season.placeholder image
From Solihull Moors to Truro City: The confirmed National League stadiums Brackley Town fans will visit next season and the distances they will travel

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th May 2025, 13:52 BST
The line-up for the 2025/26 National League season is nearing completion.

Brackley will join 17 other confirmed teams in next season’s competition after last season’s National League North title triump.

Four of Forest Green Rovers, York City, Rochdale, Southend United and Oldham will join that list shortly.

Two more places will be confirmed at the weekend when Scunthorpe host Chester in the National League North play-off final and Boreham Wood face Maidenhead in the South final.

Whatever the final line-up Brackley fans will certainly notice an increase in mileawage now they are out of the regional league.

So far Pools fans will travel more than 4,600 miles miles if they are to visit all 17 confirmed away grounds next season.

The seasons shortest trip is over to Solihull Moors, while the longest away day will be a testing 523 miles to Truro.

Here are all the stadiums Town fans will head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from St James Park), running from nearest to longest trip.

90.6 miles

1. Solihull Moors

90.6 miles Photo: Getty

117.8 miles

2. Wealdstone

117.8 miles Photo: Dan Mullan

123.8 miles

3. Tamworth

123.8 miles Photo: Getty Images

154 miles

4. Woking

154 miles Photo: Getty

