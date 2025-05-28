From Hildeberto Pereira to Boris Mathis - what happened to these random ex-Cobblers?

From Hildeberto Pereira and Boris Mathis to David Norman and Tete Yengi - ever wondered what happened to these ex-Cobblers? We have so we took a look at their career paths since leaving Sixfields...
1. Jonathan Mitchell
Clocked up 42 appearances during his ill-fated season at Sixfields. He's signed for Doncaster, Hartlepool and Harrogate since and is now with Spennymoor Town but made just two appearances in 2024/25 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Kevin van Veen
11 goals in 38 games for Cobblers in 2018/19. Returned to Scunthorpe the following year before stints at Motherwell, FC Groningen, Kilmarnock and now St Mirren. Played only five games in 2024/25 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Joe Bunney
Played 18 times for Cobblers in 2018/19. Has represented 13 different clubs since leaving, including Bolton, Macclesfield and Hyde United. Now 31, most recently signed for Nantwich Town in January 2025. He's also in a long-term relationship with England star Ella Toone Photo: Pete Norton
4. Joe Nuttall
Injury limited to just one substitute appearance for Cobblers in 2020. He's enjoyed a better time of it, scoring 11 goals for Scunthorpe, eight for Oldham and four for current loan club Altrincham Photo: Pete Norton
